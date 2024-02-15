We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
LYFT Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Gross Bookings Rise Y/Y
Lyft (LYFT - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings (excluding 25 cents from non-recurring items) of 19 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents. In the year-ago period, it reported a loss of 75 cents.
Total revenues of $1.22 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 billion. The top line rose 4.22% year over year, reflecting growth in the rideshare market. Active riders increased 10% year over year to 22.4 million, which is above our estimate of 22.2 million.
Revenue per active rider increased year over year to $56.67. It was higher than our estimate of $54.59. Gross bookings reported for the quarter were $3.72 billion, marking a year-over-year increase of 17%. It surpassed our estimates of $3.68 billion.
Lyft’s adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $66.6 million. The figure surpassed our model estimate of $50.7 million and the loss in adjusted EBITDA of $248.3 million a year ago reported figure. The adjusted EBITDA margin (calculated as the percentage of gross bookings) was 1.8%.
2024 Outlook
Management expects gross bookings between $3.5 billion and $3.6 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be $50-$55 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin (calculated as a percentage of gross bookings) is anticipated between 1.4% and 1.5%.
Lyft currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Computer and Technology Stocks
MSCI Inc. (MSCI - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $3.68 per share, resulting in a year-over-year increase of 29.6%. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.85%.
MSCI’s revenues jumped 19.8% year over year to $690.1 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.04%. Growth in organic revenues was 14.7% year over year. The majority of revenue growth was supported by recurring subscriptions of $505.4 million, accounting for 73.2% of the total revenues.
Carrier Global (CARR - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.92% and increased 32.5.% year over year.
CARR’s net sales totaled $5.1 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.82%. The figure remained the same year over year. Product sales, which account for the majority (87%) of net sales, generated $4.44 billion, declining 1.9% year over year. Service sales totaled $661 million, marking a 14.4% year-over-year increase.