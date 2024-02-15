We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VNT or VLTO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Technology Services stocks are likely familiar with Vontier Corporation (VNT - Free Report) and Veralto (VLTO - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Right now, both Vontier Corporation and Veralto are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
VNT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.60, while VLTO has a forward P/E of 25.82. We also note that VNT has a PEG ratio of 2.07. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. VLTO currently has a PEG ratio of 4.65.
Another notable valuation metric for VNT is its P/B ratio of 7.35. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, VLTO has a P/B of 14.94.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to VNT's Value grade of B and VLTO's Value grade of C.
Both VNT and VLTO are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that VNT is the superior value option right now.