TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y
TripAdvisor (TRIP - Free Report) reported non-GAAP fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of 38 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 72.7%. The bottom line significantly jumped from the prior-year quarter’s figure of 7 cents.
Revenues of $390 million increased 10% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $372.9 million.
Top-line growth was driven by strong momentum in the Viator segment. A well-performing TheFork segment also benefited the company.
However, weakness in hotel meta offerings in Europe was a concern.
TRIP has gained 12.2% in the past year, underperforming the industry’s rally of 40%.
Quarterly Details
TripAdvisor reports revenues under three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator and TheFork.
Tripadvisor Core: Revenues summed $218 million (accounting for 55.9% of revenues), up 0.5% year over year. The figure came above the consensus mark of $208 million. Media and advertising revenues jumped 6% year over year to $35 million.
Revenues from Tripadvisor experiences and dining were $38 million, increasing 12% year over year. Other revenues within the segment were $10 million which remained flat year over year.
However, revenues from Tripadvisor-branded hotels decreased 4% year over year to $135 million due to a decline in European hotel meta offering.
Viator: Revenues totaled $161 million (41.3%). The figure increased 27% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $156 million.
TheFork: Revenues came in at $39 million (10%), increasing 18% year over year. The figure was above the consensus mark of $37.7 million.
Operating Results
TripAdvisor’s selling and marketing costs decreased 7.7% year over year to $179 million.
General and administrative costs were down 18.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $47 million.
Technology and content costs of $68 million increased 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.
TRIP reported operating income of $31 million in the reported quarter against $13 million of operating loss in the year-ago quarter.
In the reported quarter, the total adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.5%, which expanded 940 bps on a year-over-year basis.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Dec 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $1.07 billion compared with $1.12 billion as of Sep 30, 2023.
Long-term debt stood at $839 million at the end of the fourth quarter, which remained flat compared with the previous quarter’s figure.
Tripadvisor used $19 million of cash in operations in the reported quarter against $14 million of cash generated from operations in the prior quarter.
Free cash outflow was $35 million in the fourth quarter.
