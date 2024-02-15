Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

American Water Works in Focus

American Water Works (AWK - Free Report) is headquartered in Camden, and is in the Utilities sector. The stock has seen a price change of -8.72% since the start of the year. The water utility is paying out a dividend of $1.42 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.35% compared to the Utility - Water Supply industry's yield of 2.31% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.59%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $2.83 is up 1.9% from last year. Over the last 5 years, American Water Works has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 9.28%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. American Water Works's current payout ratio is 59%, meaning it paid out 59% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, AWK expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $5.17 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 5.51%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, AWK presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) - free report >>

Published in

dividend dividend-stocks dividend-yield high-growth income-investor