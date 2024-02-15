Owens Corning (OC) Q4 Earnings & Net Sales Beat, Stock Down

Owens Corning ( OC Quick Quote OC - Free Report) reported better-than-expected results for fourth-quarter 2023. Both earnings and net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased on a year-over-year basis. Owens Corning's shares plunged 2.7% on Feb 14, after the earnings release. Chair and chief executive officer of OC, Brian Chambers, said, “Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on delivering outstanding results in the near-term as we execute the strategic moves announced last week which will further strengthen our leadership in building and construction materials and position the company for long-term success.” Impressively, Owens Corning has updated the long-term EBIT margin expectation for its Roofing segment to mid-20% on average from approximately 20%. Inside the Headlines
The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.21, which topped the consensus mark of $2.82 by 13.8% and increased 29% from $2.49 a year ago.
Net sales of $2.3 billion beat the consensus mark of $2.24 billion by 3% and increased 1% year over year from $2.29 billion.
Segment Details
Net sales in the
Composites segment decreased 13% year over year to $514 million. This was due to lower volumes and price declines, resulting from low spot prices in glass reinforcements. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin contracted to 5% from 11% in the year-ago period. EBITDA margins of 13% also declined from 18% reported a year ago. Together with price, the impact of lower demand in glass reinforcements and the actions OC took to balance inventories with corresponding production downtime ailed the bottom line, which was partially offset by favorable manufacturing performance. The Insulation segment’s net sales were $931 million, down 3% year over year due to lower volumes in both the North American residential insulation and technical and global insulation businesses, partially offset by favorable price and mix. EBIT margin of 16% was flat from the year-ago period and EBITDA margin of 22% rose 10 basis points (bps), thanks to lower volumes offset by positive price realization. The Roofing segment’s net sales rose 16% year over year to $928 million, driven by strong demand tied to the mild weather extending the roofing season in many regions and strong components attachment rate, as well as favorable mix and positive price. EBIT and EBITDA margins expanded 1,000 bps and 900 bps to 31% and 32%, respectively. The EBIT improvement was mainly backed by higher volumes and favorable input and delivery costs. Also, positive price, favorable mix and manufacturing costs aided the same. Operating Highlights
Adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA improved 18% and 13%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 200 bps each from the year-ago figure.
2023 Highlights
Adjusted EPS came in at $14.42 for the year, up 12% from 2022. Net sales were $9.68 billion, down 1% from the previous year. Adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA each rose 2% on a year-over-year basis. Both adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA margins expanded 100 bps.
Balance Sheet
As of Dec 31, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.62 billion compared with $1.1 billion at 2022-end. Long-term debt — net of the current portion — totaled $2.62 billion, down from $2.99 billion at 2022-end.
In 2023, net cash provided by operating activities was $1.72 billion versus $1.76 billion in 2022. Free cash flow came in at $1.19 billion for 2023 compared with $1.31 billion at 2022-end. In 2023, the company returned $812 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Q1 Outlook
Owens Corning's businesses primarily depend on residential repair and remodeling activity, U.S. housing starts, global commercial construction activity and industrial production. The company expects most of its building and construction end markets to be relatively stable in the near term amid unfavorable macroeconomic trends outside of the United States and elevated interest rates.
For the first quarter of 2024, the company expects net sales slightly below the first quarter of 2023, while generating mid-teens margins. 2024 Outlook
For 2024, the company expects general corporate expenses between $240 million and $250 million. Interest expenses are estimated to be between $70 million and $80 million.
Capital additions, as well as depreciation and amortization, are estimated at an approximate value of $550 million. The company projects an effective tax rate of 24-26% on adjusted earnings. Zacks Rank & Recent Construction Releases
Owens Corning currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Watsco, Inc. ( WSO Quick Quote WSO - Free Report) reported dismal fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a year-over-year basis, the top line grew while the bottom line dwindled. The quarter’s results reflect a seasonal sales trend, wherein HVAC equipment witnessed flat sales while sales in other HVAC products declined year over year. Also, sales volume for commercial refrigeration products was down. Furthermore, high costs and expenses impacted the bottom line of the company. Nonetheless, the company’s focus on improving its operating efficiency, conforming inventory levels to current conditions and generating cash flow are encouraging through 2024. Masco Corporation ( MAS Quick Quote MAS - Free Report) reported better-than-expected results for fourth-quarter 2023. Both the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased from the prior year. Strong pricing actions and operational efficiency helped deliver solid results. Despite facing challenges in end markets and experiencing lower volume, Masco achieved 2% growth in adjusted EPS in 2023. Looking forward to 2024, Masco anticipates that sales will remain relatively unchanged throughout the year, reflecting a market that is expected to be flat to slightly declining in the low single digits. AECOM ( ACM Quick Quote ACM - Free Report) reported results for first-quarter fiscal 2024, where earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a year-over-year basis, the top and bottom lines increased, backed by solid organic net service revenues (NSR) growth in its design business. ACM still anticipates to generate 8-10% organic NSR growth in fiscal 2024. It expects adjusted EPS in the range of $4.35-$4.55. This indicates a 20% improvement from the fiscal 2023 levels on a constant-currency basis, considering the mid-point of the guidance.
