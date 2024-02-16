We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
In the latest trading session, StoneCo Ltd. (STNE - Free Report) closed at $17.20, marking a -1.83% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.58%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.91%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.3%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 0.17% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of StoneCo Ltd. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.29, marking a 107.14% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $468.47 million, indicating an 8.9% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for StoneCo Ltd. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% higher. StoneCo Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, StoneCo Ltd. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.6. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 32.91.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.