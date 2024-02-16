We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $9.16, demonstrating a +1.89% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.99% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of -$0.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.62%.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 5.7% decrease. As of now, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, placing it within the top 42% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.