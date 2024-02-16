We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
In the latest market close, IonQ, Inc. (IONQ - Free Report) reached $11.01, with a +0.73% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.91%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.3%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 0.74% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 28, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.23, showcasing a 155.56% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.7 million, up 49.61% from the prior-year quarter.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, IonQ, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 104, this industry ranks in the top 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.