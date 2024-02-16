Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates(Revised)

Krispy Kreme (
Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - Hot Light Theater Shops: 229 compared to the 230 average estimate based on three analysts. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Total: 2,618 versus 2,578 estimated by three analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - DFD Doors: 1,423 compared to the 1,418 average estimate based on three analysts. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Carts, Food Trucks, and Other: 30 versus 30 estimated by three analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Fresh Shops: 1,038 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,009. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Hot Light Theater Shops: 125 versus 120 estimated by three analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Total: 4,157 versus 3,948 estimated by three analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - DFD Doors: 3,693 versus 3,482 estimated by three analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - Fresh Shops: 70 compared to the 67 average estimate based on three analysts. Geographic Revenue- U.S. $296.01 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $288.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%. Geographic Revenue- International: $107.05 million versus $106.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.2% change. Geographic Revenue- Market Development: $47.85 million versus $44.22 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.2% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Krispy Kreme here>>> Shares of Krispy Kreme have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term. (We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on February 13, 2024, should no longer be relied upon.)
View all Key Company Metrics for Krispy Kreme here>>>
Shares of Krispy Kreme have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
