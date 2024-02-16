We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NiSource (NI) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
NiSource (NI - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 21 before market open. The company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 35.71% in the last quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors at Play
NiSource’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from the new electric and natural gas rates implemented in its service territories. Lower operation and maintenance expenses are expected to have boosted the company’s earnings.
NI’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have been adversely affected by still high interest rates.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NiSource’s earnings is pegged at 52 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter sales stands at $1.59 billion, suggesting a decline of 6.97% from the year-ago reported number.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from electric operations is pegged at $496.28 million, up 10.9% from the year-ago quarter figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from gas distribution operations stands at $1.09 billion, down 13.4% from the previous-year quarter figure.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NiSource this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.
Earnings ESP: NI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Currently, NI carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Stocks to Consider
Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.
Dominion (D - Free Report) is likely to pull off an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 22 before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.
ONE Gas (OGS - Free Report) is likely to pull off an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 26 after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.26% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.
Sempra Energy (SRE - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 27 before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.18% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.