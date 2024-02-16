Exelon (EXC) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Exelon Corporation ( EXC Quick Quote EXC - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 21, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 1.47% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors to Consider
Exelon’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from new distribution rates that were implemented during the previous quarters in its service territories.
The company’s bottom line is also likely to have benefited from energy efficiency programs, urban footprints in the densely-populated regions and cost-saving initiatives. Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 58 cents per share, indicating an increase of 34.88% from the prior-year levels.
The consensus mark for revenues is pinned at $4.91 billion, implying an improvement of 5.1% from a year ago. What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Exelon this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.69%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: Currently, Exelon carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Stocks to Consider
Investors may consider the following players from the same sector, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.
ONE Gas ( OGS Quick Quote OGS - Free Report) is likely to pull off an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 21, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.26% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. OGS’ long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.27 per share, indicating an increase of 3.25% from the year-ago levels. Sempra Energy ( SRE Quick Quote SRE - Free Report) is likely to pull off an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 27, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.18% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. SRE’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 4.95%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.13 per share, indicating a decline of 4.24% from the year-earlier levels. Southwest Gas ( SWX Quick Quote SWX - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 28. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.45% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. SWX’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 92 cents per share, indicating a decline of 20.69% from the year-ago actuals.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the
Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Image: Bigstock
Exelon (EXC) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Exelon Corporation (EXC - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 21, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 1.47% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
Exelon’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from new distribution rates that were implemented during the previous quarters in its service territories.
The company’s bottom line is also likely to have benefited from energy efficiency programs, urban footprints in the densely-populated regions and cost-saving initiatives.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 58 cents per share, indicating an increase of 34.88% from the prior-year levels.
The consensus mark for revenues is pinned at $4.91 billion, implying an improvement of 5.1% from a year ago.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Exelon this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.
Exelon Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Exelon Corporation price-eps-surprise | Exelon Corporation Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.69%.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Exelon carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Stocks to Consider
Investors may consider the following players from the same sector, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.
ONE Gas (OGS - Free Report) is likely to pull off an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 21, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.26% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
OGS’ long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.27 per share, indicating an increase of 3.25% from the year-ago levels.
Sempra Energy (SRE - Free Report) is likely to pull off an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 27, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.18% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.
SRE’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 4.95%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.13 per share, indicating a decline of 4.24% from the year-earlier levels.
Southwest Gas (SWX - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 28. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.45% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.
SWX’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 92 cents per share, indicating a decline of 20.69% from the year-ago actuals.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.