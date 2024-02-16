CoStar Group ( CSGP Quick Quote CSGP - Free Report) is slated to report its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 20. The company expects revenues between $630 million and $635 million, indicating growth of 12% year over year at the midpoint of the range. Earnings are expected between 31 and 32 cents per share. For the fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues currently stands at $633.30 million, suggesting growth of 10.46% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged at 32 cents per share in the past 30 days, unchanged year over year.
CoStar Group (CSGP) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
CoStar Group (CSGP - Free Report) is slated to report its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 20.
The company expects revenues between $630 million and $635 million, indicating growth of 12% year over year at the midpoint of the range. Earnings are expected between 31 and 32 cents per share.
For the fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues currently stands at $633.30 million, suggesting growth of 10.46% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.
The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged at 32 cents per share in the past 30 days, unchanged year over year.
CoStar Group’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.77%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.
Factors to Note
CoStar Group’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from a robust portfolio of marketplaces, which includes Apartments.com, LoopNet and Homes.com.
The growing momentum in Apartments.com, driven by increased traffic and higher ad spending, is likely to have aided CoStar's top-line growth.
The strengthening international segment and the positive outlook for real estate marketplaces are expected to have bolstered LoopNet's performance in the quarter under review. Notably, LoopNet is expected to witness an 11% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter.
The STR product, a benchmarking tool for the hospitality industry, is expected to have experienced strong double-digit revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter.
CoStar Group's enhancing residential strategies, with a particular focus on Homes.com, are likely to have boosted growth during the fourth quarter.
However, higher interest rates dampening consumer confidence and lower occupancy are expected to have hurt CoStar Group’s results in the to-be-reported quarter.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.
CoStar Group has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
