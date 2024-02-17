Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.94, moving -0.3% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.37%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 68.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 9.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.3%.

The upcoming earnings release of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 28, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.05, reflecting a 135.71% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $138.04 million, up 385.71% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1028.57% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 83.14. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.48.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

