Strength Seen in AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB): Can Its 5.9% Jump Turn into More Strength?
AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5.9% higher at $24.10. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 3.9% loss over the past four weeks.
The stock rallied as optimism about the drug/biotech sector’s growth in 2024 rose.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.72 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -85%. Revenues are expected to be $3.43 million, down 49.7% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For AnaptysBio, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ANAB going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
AnaptysBio, Inc. belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 1.6% lower at $14.59. Over the past month, LQDA has returned 11.2%.
For Liquidia Technologies, Inc.
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.24. This represents a change of -166.7% from what the company reported a year ago. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).