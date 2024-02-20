Should Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (
GRPM), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/03/2010.
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $309.73 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Blend
With market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion, mid cap companies usually contain higher growth prospects than large cap companies, and are considered less risky than their small cap counterparts. These types of companies, then, have a good balance of stability and growth potential.
Blend ETFs usually hold a mix of growth and value stocks as well as stocks that exhibit both value and growth characteristics.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.88%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 24.50% of the portfolio. Energy and Information Technology round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Chord Energy Corp (
CHRD) accounts for about 3.25% of total assets, followed by Matador Resources Co (MTDR) and Shockwave Medical Inc (SWAV).
The top 10 holdings account for about 24.79% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
GRPM seeks to match the performance of the S&P MIDCAP 400 GARP INDEX before fees and expenses. The S&P MidCap 400 GARP Index seeks to track companies with consistent fundamental growth, reasonable valuation, solid financial strength, and strong earning power.
The ETF has added roughly 8.18% so far this year and is up about 0% in the last one year (as of 02/19/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $82.10 and $107.97.
The ETF has a beta of 1.19. With about 60 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, GRPM is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (
VO) and the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) track a similar index. While Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has $60.42 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has $78.62 billion. VO has an expense ratio of 0.04% and IJH charges 0.05%. Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
