Should You Invest in the Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market, look no further than the Invesco Building & Construction ETF (
PKB Quick Quote PKB - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/26/2005.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Engineering and Construction is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 2, placing it in top 13%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $253.90 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market. PKB seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index before fees and expenses.
The Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index is comprised of stocks of U.S. building and construction companies. The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.62%, making it one of the more expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.32%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 38.90% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Materials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Dr Horton Inc (
DHI Quick Quote DHI - Free Report) accounts for about 5.10% of total assets, followed by Pultegroup Inc ( PHM Quick Quote PHM - Free Report) and Lennar Corp ( LEN Quick Quote LEN - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 45.13% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added about 3.41% and is up roughly 43.01% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 02/19/2024), respectively. PKB has traded between $43.43 and $66.05 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.33 and standard deviation of 25.77% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 32 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
Invesco Building & Construction ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, PKB is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (
XHB Quick Quote XHB - Free Report) tracks S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index and the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF ( ITB Quick Quote ITB - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has $1.68 billion in assets, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has $2.44 billion. XHB has an expense ratio of 0.35% and ITB charges 0.40%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
