Curious about Envestnet (ENV) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Envestnet (ENV - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 17.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $312.24 million, increasing 6.6% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 7.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Envestnet metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Recurring revenues- Asset-based' should arrive at $187.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Total Recurring Revenues' of $307.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Recurring revenues- Subscription-based' to come in at $117.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Professional services and other revenues' at $10.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +107.8%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Envestnet Data & Analytics' will reach $43.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.2%.
The consensus estimate for 'Platform Assets - Total AUM/A' stands at $791.36 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $708.56 billion.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Flows - AUM/A' will likely reach $12.08 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.79 billion in the same quarter last year.
Shares of Envestnet have experienced a change of +2.6% in the past month compared to the +5.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ENV is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.