Has Netflix (NFLX) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Netflix is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 292 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Netflix is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFLX's full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, NFLX has returned 19.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 2% on average. This shows that Netflix is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Wynn Resorts (WYNN - Free Report) . The stock is up 15.4% year-to-date.
In Wynn Resorts' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Netflix belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.3% so far this year, so NFLX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Wynn Resorts falls under the Gaming industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #84. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.1%.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Netflix and Wynn Resorts. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.