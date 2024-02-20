We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Arista Networks (ANET) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Arista Networks is one of 621 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Arista Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, ANET has moved about 11.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 7.7%. This means that Arista Networks is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) . The stock has returned 29% year-to-date.
In CrowdStrike Holdings' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 45.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Arista Networks belongs to the Communication - Components industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.1% so far this year, so ANET is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, CrowdStrike Holdings falls under the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 146 stocks and is ranked #80. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +18.3%.
Arista Networks and CrowdStrike Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.