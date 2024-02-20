We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Coca Cola Femsa (KOF) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Coca-Cola FEMSA is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 193 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Coca-Cola FEMSA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KOF's full-year earnings has moved 6.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, KOF has gained about 6.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 1.4% on average. This means that Coca-Cola FEMSA is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Molson Coors Brewing (TAP - Free Report) . The stock is up 1.5% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Molson Coors Brewing's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Coca-Cola FEMSA is a member of the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.2% this year, meaning that KOF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Molson Coors Brewing belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #80. The industry has moved -1.9% year to date.
Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Coca-Cola FEMSA and Molson Coors Brewing as they attempt to continue their solid performance.