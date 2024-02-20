Back to top

Image: Bigstock

American States Water's (AWR) Q4 Earnings Coming Up: What Awaits?

American States Water (AWR - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 21 after market close. The company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 3.66% in the last quarter.

Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play

American States Water’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from ongoing investments to strengthen the operation and implementation of new rates in its service territories.

The still high interest rates are likely to have increased overall borrowing costs in the fourth quarter and offset some upsides.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus for American States Water’s earnings is pegged at 0.53 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 6%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales stands at $132 million, suggesting an increase of 5.29% from the year-ago reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AWR this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here, as you will see below.

American States Water Company Price and EPS Surprise

Earnings ESP: AWR has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Currently, AWR carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.

Dominion Energy (D - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 22 before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and presently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Sempra Energy (SRE - Free Report) is likely to pull off an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 27 before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.18% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Southwest Gas (SWX - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 28. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.45% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

 


