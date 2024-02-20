We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nu Holdings (NU) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 22, after the bell.
The company has had an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the past four quarters, delivering a surprise of 125% on average.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $2.39 billion, indicating 64.8% growth from the year-ago quarter. The top line is likely to have benefited from strong customer growth and higher levels of customer monetization.
The bottom line in the quarter is expected to have been positively impacted by NU’s low-cost operating platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at 9 cents, indicating more than 100% year-over-year growth.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Nu Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here, as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Nu Holdings has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Recent Earnings Snapshots
Robert Half (RHI - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2023 results.
Quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 1.2% but declined 39.4% year over year. RHI’s revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus mark by a slight margin but decreased 14.7% year over year.
Aptiv (APTV - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.
Adjusted earnings of $1.4 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5% and increased 10.2% year over year. APTV’s revenues of $4.9 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% but increased 6% year over year.
S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same.
Adjusted EPS of $3.13 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% but increased 23.2% year over year. Revenues of $3.2 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.5% and improved 7.3% year over year.
