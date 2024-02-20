We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Angi (ANGI) This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Angi (ANGI - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Angi is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 621 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Angi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANGI's full-year earnings has moved 48% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that ANGI has returned about 20.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 7.6%. This means that Angi is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
IBM (IBM - Free Report) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14.7%.
In IBM's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Angi belongs to the Internet - Content industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.6% so far this year, so ANGI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, IBM belongs to the Computer - Integrated Systems industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #170. The industry has moved +10.6% year to date.
Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Angi and IBM as they attempt to continue their solid performance.