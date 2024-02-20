We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Honda Motor Co. (HMC) This Year?
The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Honda Motor (HMC - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Honda Motor is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 111 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Honda Motor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMC's full-year earnings has moved 4.7% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, HMC has gained about 12.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -5.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Honda Motor is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Modine (MOD - Free Report) . The stock is up 34.3% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Modine's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Honda Motor belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.7% this year, meaning that HMC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Modine falls under the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 55 stocks and is ranked #174. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -3.4%.
Honda Motor and Modine could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.