Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Builders FirstSource (BLDR) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Builders FirstSource (BLDR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Builders FirstSource is one of 218 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Builders FirstSource is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLDR's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, BLDR has moved about 10.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 5.7%. This means that Builders FirstSource is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Cava Group (CAVA - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 27.1%.
In Cava Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Builders FirstSource belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.5% this year, meaning that BLDR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Cava Group belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. This 42-stock industry is currently ranked #159. The industry has moved +1.6% year to date.
Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Builders FirstSource and Cava Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.