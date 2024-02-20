We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Komatsu (KMTUY) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Komatsu Ltd. is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 227 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Komatsu Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMTUY's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, KMTUY has moved about 11% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 3.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Komatsu Ltd. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Parker-Hannifin (PH - Free Report) . The stock has returned 12.9% year-to-date.
For Parker-Hannifin, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Komatsu Ltd. belongs to the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.8% so far this year, so KMTUY is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Parker-Hannifin falls under the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this industry has 43 stocks and is ranked #83. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.8%.
Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Komatsu Ltd. and Parker-Hannifin as they could maintain their solid performance.