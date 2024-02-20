We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Mr Cooper (COOP - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Mr Cooper is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 857 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Mr Cooper is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COOP's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that COOP has returned about 12.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 2.6% on average. This means that Mr Cooper is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.6%.
Over the past three months, Hercules Capital's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Mr Cooper is a member of the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.8% so far this year, meaning that COOP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Hercules Capital belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. This 34-stock industry is currently ranked #212. The industry has moved +2.4% year to date.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Mr Cooper and Hercules Capital as they attempt to continue their solid performance.