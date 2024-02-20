We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Trane Technologies (TT) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Trane Technologies (TT - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Trane Technologies is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 313 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Trane Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TT's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that TT has returned about 11.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 7.4% on average. This means that Trane Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Waste Management (WM - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 12.5%.
Over the past three months, Waste Management's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Trane Technologies is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 174 individual companies and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.2% so far this year, meaning that TT is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Waste Management belongs to the Waste Removal Services industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #181. The industry has moved +10.4% year to date.
Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Trane Technologies and Waste Management as they attempt to continue their solid performance.