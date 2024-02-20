What's in the Cards for Medical Properties (MPW) in Q4 Earnings?

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ( MPW Quick Quote MPW - Free Report) — also known as MPT — is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings results on Feb 21 before the opening bell. The company’s quarterly results are expected to reflect a year-over-year decline in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share.
In the last reported quarter, this real estate investment trust (REIT), which acquires and develops net-leased hospital facilities, posted a normalized FFO per share of 38 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.57%.
Over the trailing four quarters, MPT beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on two occasions for as many in-line performances, with the average surprise being 8.72%. This is depicted in the graph below:
Factors at Play
Medical Properties owns a premium acute care portfolio and is poised to benefit from its adoption of a disciplined capital allocation strategy. However, a rise in interest expenses in a high interest rate environment and exposure to certain troubled operators are anticipated to have cast a pall on the company’s quarterly performance to some extent.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter rent billed is pegged at $187.14 million, suggesting a decline from the prior quarter’s $229.31 million and the year-ago period’s $231.85 million.
The consensus estimate for income from financing leases stands at $18.76 million, suggesting a decline from $26.07 million in the prior quarter and $48.92 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $235.38 million, implying a 38.14% fall from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Medical Properties’ activities during the to-be-reported quarter were inadequate to garner analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly normalized FFO per share has been revised 22.9% downward to 27 cents over the past two months. Also, the figure implies a year-over-year fall of 37.21%.
For 2023, MPW expected normalized FFO per share in the range of $1.56-$1.58.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for normalized FFO per share is pegged at $1.50. The figure indicates a 17.58% decrease year over year based on a 26.58% year-over-year fall in revenues to $1.13 billion. Here Is What Our Quantitative Model Predicts:
Our proven model does not conclusively predict a surprise in terms of FFO per share for Medical Properties this season. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an FFO beat, which is not the case here. Medical Properties currently carries a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of 6.75%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are two stocks from the broader REIT sector —
Extra Space Storage Inc. ( EXR Quick Quote EXR - Free Report) and American Homes 4 Rent ( AMH Quick Quote AMH - Free Report) — you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to report a surprise this quarter. Extra Space Storage, scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Feb 27, has an Earnings ESP of +1.08% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here American Homes 4 Rent, slated to release quarterly numbers on Feb 22, has an Earnings ESP of +1.68% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar. Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.
