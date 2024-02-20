We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lowe's (LOW) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lowe's (LOW - Free Report) closed at $225.51, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.6% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.92%.
The home improvement retailer's stock has climbed by 3.18% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.
The upcoming earnings release of Lowe's will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.68, signifying a 26.32% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $18.35 billion, indicating a 18.23% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Lowe's. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.84% lower within the past month. Lowe's presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Lowe's is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.64. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.2.
It is also worth noting that LOW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 83, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.