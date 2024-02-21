Should You Invest in the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market? You should consider the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (
XLF Quick Quote XLF - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/16/1998.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Financials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 5, placing it in top 31%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $36.76 billion, making it the largest ETF attempting to match the performance of the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. XLF seeks to match the performance of the Financial Select Sector Index before fees and expenses.
The Financial Select Sector Index seeks to provide an effective representation of the financial sector of the S&P 500 Index.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.10%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.62%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (
BRK.B Quick Quote BRK.B - Free Report) accounts for about 12.54% of total assets, followed by Jpmorgan Chase + Co ( JPM Quick Quote JPM - Free Report) and Visa Inc Class A Shares ( V Quick Quote V - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 53.97% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF return is roughly 5.11% so far, and was up about 10.36% over the last 12 months (as of 02/21/2024). XLF has traded between $30.98 and $39.77 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.08 and standard deviation of 19.65% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 76 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, XLF is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Financials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
IShares U.S. Financials ETF (
IYF Quick Quote IYF - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index and the Vanguard Financials ETF ( VFH Quick Quote VFH - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Financials 25/50 Index. IShares U.S. Financials ETF has $2.36 billion in assets, Vanguard Financials ETF has $9.08 billion. IYF has an expense ratio of 0.40% and VFH charges 0.10%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should You Invest in the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF)?
Looking for broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market? You should consider the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/16/1998.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Financials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 5, placing it in top 31%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $36.76 billion, making it the largest ETF attempting to match the performance of the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. XLF seeks to match the performance of the Financial Select Sector Index before fees and expenses.
The Financial Select Sector Index seeks to provide an effective representation of the financial sector of the S&P 500 Index.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.10%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.62%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRK.B - Free Report) accounts for about 12.54% of total assets, followed by Jpmorgan Chase + Co (JPM - Free Report) and Visa Inc Class A Shares (V - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 53.97% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF return is roughly 5.11% so far, and was up about 10.36% over the last 12 months (as of 02/21/2024). XLF has traded between $30.98 and $39.77 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.08 and standard deviation of 19.65% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 76 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, XLF is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Financials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
IShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index and the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Financials 25/50 Index. IShares U.S. Financials ETF has $2.36 billion in assets, Vanguard Financials ETF has $9.08 billion. IYF has an expense ratio of 0.40% and VFH charges 0.10%.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.