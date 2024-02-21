Bristol Myers' (BMY) Krazati sNDA for CRC Gets Priority Review

Bristol Myers ( BMY Quick Quote BMY - Free Report) announced that the FDA has accepted its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Krazati (adagrasib) in combination with Erbitux (cetuximab) to treat patients with previously treated KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic (la/m) colorectal cancer (CRC). The FDA has assigned the Priority Review status to the company’s sNDA for the combination therapy.
A filing designated as a Priority Review reduces the review period by four months. A final decision from the regulatory body is expected on Jun 21, 2024.
Krazati initially received approval in 2022 for treating adult patients with KRAS
G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have received at least one prior systemic therapy, under the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway. Continued approval for this indication is contingent upon the success of Bristol Myers’ confirmatory study(s) on Krazati.
The company also received conditional marketing authorization in the EU for Krazati as a targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS
G12C-mutated advanced NSCLC and disease progression after at least one prior systemic therapy.
The sNDA submission seeking approval for the Krazati/Erbitux combo therapy to treat the CRC indication is based on positive results from Bristol Myers’ phase I/II KRYSTAL-1 study. The ongoing early to mid-stage study is evaluating Krazati as a monotherapy or in combination with other anticancer therapies in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring a KRAS
G12C mutation.
The primary endpoint for the registrational phase II cohort of the KRYSTAL-1 study was the objective response rate. The secondary endpointsfor the pooled cohorts included duration of response, progression-free survival, overall survival and safety.
Per the data from the KRYSTAL-1 study, it was observed that Krazati was well tolerated and provided promising clinical activity in pretreated patients with la/m CRC harboring a KRAS
G12C mutation. Additionally, the drug, in combination with Erbitux, demonstrated a consistent safety profile.
We remind the investors that Krazati was added to Bristol Myers’ oncology portfolio following the $4.8 billion
acquisition of Mirati Therapeutics, which was completed in January 2024.
BMY continues to evaluate Krazati as monotherapy and in combination with other anti-cancer therapies in patients with advanced KRAS
