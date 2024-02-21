We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Curious about Aaron's (AAN) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, reflecting a decline of 66.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $542.88 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 7.9%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Aaron's metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Lease revenues and fees & retail sales' will reach $336.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.8% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Aaron's Business- Non-Retail Sales' stands at $24.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.5%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Retail Sales' at $175.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.3%.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Franchise royalties and other revenues' to reach $5.72 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Aaron's Business- Franchise royalties and fees' of $5.41 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Aaron's shares have witnessed a change of +0.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), AAN is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>