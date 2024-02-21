We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Anterix (ATEX) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Anterix (ATEX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Anterix is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 621 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Anterix is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATEX's full-year earnings has moved 55.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, ATEX has gained about 19.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 6.6% on average. This means that Anterix is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) . The stock is up 16.7% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Applied Materials' current year EPS has increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Anterix belongs to the Communication - Infrastructure industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 19.8% so far this year, so ATEX is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Applied Materials falls under the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #8. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +18.2%.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Anterix and Applied Materials as they could maintain their solid performance.