We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Coca-Cola European (CCEP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Coca-Cola European is one of 193 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Coca-Cola European is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCEP's full-year earnings has moved 1.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, CCEP has moved about 2.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 1.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Coca-Cola European is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.9%.
In Coca-Cola HBC's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Coca-Cola European belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.2% so far this year, so CCEP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Coca-Cola HBC is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Coca-Cola European and Coca-Cola HBC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.