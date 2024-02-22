What's in Store for Booking Holdings (BKNG) in Q4 Earnings?

Booking Holdings Inc. ( BKNG Quick Quote BKNG - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 22. For the fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.65 billion, suggesting growth of 14.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $29.69 per share, indicating a rise of 20% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The consensus mark has increased 0.2% in the past 30 days. The company’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 16.4%. Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement. Key Factors to Note
The company’s increasing bookings, owing to solid leisure travel demand, is expected to have benefited its top-line growth in the fourth quarter of 2023.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for gross bookings is pinned at $30.85 billion, indicating growth of 13% year over year. Strength across alternative accommodation room nights booking, due to increasing supply and rising awareness among travelers, is expected to have boosted hotel room nights sold during the quarter to be reported. The consensus mark for hotel room nights sold implies growth of 10.7% year over year to 233.6 million units.
Solid momentum in airline ticket units sold, owing to the continued expansion of its flight offerings on Booking.com, is likely to have aided the company in the quarter under review.
The consensus estimate for airline tickets sold is pegged at 9.09 million units, suggesting growth of 51.5% year over year. Booking Holdings’ solid momentum across its merchant, and advertising and other businesses is likely to have contributed well to the upcoming results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for merchant revenues is pegged at $2.36 billion, indicating growth of 32.8% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for advertising and other revenues is pegged at $242.95 million, suggesting growth of 10.4% from the year-ago reported figure. However, weakening momentum across its agency model is expected to have hurt the company’s top-line growth during the fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for agency revenues is pegged at $2.04 billion, indicating decline of 0.4% year over year. Macroeconomic uncertainties, ongoing geopolitical conflicts and intensifying competition are likely to have been headwinds for the company during the quarter under review. What Our Model Says
According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s exactly the case here. Booking Holdings currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.07% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Other Stocks to Consider
Here are some other companies worth considering from the same space, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their soon-to-be-reported quarterly results.
The Gap ( GPS Quick Quote GPS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +24.44% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The Gap is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPS’ earnings is pinned at 19 cents per share, indicating growth from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 75 cents per share. Eldorado Gold ( EGO Quick Quote EGO - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +5.88% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Eldorado Gold is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 22. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EGO’s earnings is pinned at 21 cents per share, indicating growth of 50% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Wayfair ( W Quick Quote W - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.91% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Wayfair is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 22. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for W’s earnings is pegged at a loss of 22 cents per share, suggesting a jump of 87.1% from the prior-year quarter. Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Image: Bigstock
What's in Store for Booking Holdings (BKNG) in Q4 Earnings?
Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 22.
For the fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.65 billion, suggesting growth of 14.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $29.69 per share, indicating a rise of 20% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The consensus mark has increased 0.2% in the past 30 days.
The company’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 16.4%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.
Booking Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Booking Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | Booking Holdings Inc. Quote
Key Factors to Note
The company’s increasing bookings, owing to solid leisure travel demand, is expected to have benefited its top-line growth in the fourth quarter of 2023.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for gross bookings is pinned at $30.85 billion, indicating growth of 13% year over year.
Strength across alternative accommodation room nights booking, due to increasing supply and rising awareness among travelers, is expected to have boosted hotel room nights sold during the quarter to be reported.
The consensus mark for hotel room nights sold implies growth of 10.7% year over year to 233.6 million units.
Solid momentum in airline ticket units sold, owing to the continued expansion of its flight offerings on Booking.com, is likely to have aided the company in the quarter under review.
The consensus estimate for airline tickets sold is pegged at 9.09 million units, suggesting growth of 51.5% year over year.
Booking Holdings’ solid momentum across its merchant, and advertising and other businesses is likely to have contributed well to the upcoming results.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for merchant revenues is pegged at $2.36 billion, indicating growth of 32.8% from the year-ago reported figure.
The consensus mark for advertising and other revenues is pegged at $242.95 million, suggesting growth of 10.4% from the year-ago reported figure.
However, weakening momentum across its agency model is expected to have hurt the company’s top-line growth during the fourth quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for agency revenues is pegged at $2.04 billion, indicating decline of 0.4% year over year.
Macroeconomic uncertainties, ongoing geopolitical conflicts and intensifying competition are likely to have been headwinds for the company during the quarter under review.
What Our Model Says
According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s exactly the case here.
Booking Holdings currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.07% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Other Stocks to Consider
Here are some other companies worth considering from the same space, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their soon-to-be-reported quarterly results.
The Gap (GPS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +24.44% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Gap is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPS’ earnings is pinned at 19 cents per share, indicating growth from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 75 cents per share.
Eldorado Gold (EGO - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +5.88% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
Eldorado Gold is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 22. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EGO’s earnings is pinned at 21 cents per share, indicating growth of 50% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Wayfair (W - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.91% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
Wayfair is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 22. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for W’s earnings is pegged at a loss of 22 cents per share, suggesting a jump of 87.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.