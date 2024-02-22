We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Dave & Buster's (PLAY - Free Report) closed at $60.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.71% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.13% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.13%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.32%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of Dave & Buster's, a chain of restaurants and arcades had gained 18.5% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dave & Buster's in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.14, up 42.5% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $610.21 million, indicating an 8.24% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dave & Buster's. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.57% upward. Dave & Buster's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Dave & Buster's is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.8. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.27 of its industry.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.