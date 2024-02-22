We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Sterling Infrastructure (STRL - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $82.92, indicating a +0.95% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.32%.
Coming into today, shares of the civil construction company had gained 14.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 3.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.99%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 26, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1, up 51.52% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $526.9 million, showing a 17.45% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.63% downward. Right now, Sterling Infrastructure possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.46. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.46 of its industry.
It's also important to note that STRL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. STRL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.
The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.