CrossAmerica (CAPL) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 26, after the closing bell.
In the last reported quarter, the partnership’s earnings of 31 cents per unit beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 17 cents. CrossAmerica’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same once, delivering an average surprise of 58.8%. This is depicted in the graph below.
Estimate Trend
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per unit of 22 cents has witnessed no revisions over the past 30 days. The estimated figure suggests a decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues of $1.1 billion indicates a 1.4% decline from the year-ago reported figure.
CrossAmerica Partners LP Price and EPS Surprise
CrossAmerica Partners LP price-eps-surprise | CrossAmerica Partners LP Quote
Factors to Consider
Demand for motor fuels may have decreased in the quarter due to factors such as remote work arrangements and the increasing popularity of electric vehicles.
Since CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, lower demand for the fuel is likely to have hurt the bottom line.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for CrossAmerica this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.
Earnings ESP: CAPL’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
