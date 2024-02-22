We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Seeking Clues to Darling (DAR) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Darling Ingredients (DAR - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, indicating a decline of 27.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.65 billion, representing a decrease of 6.5% year over year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 4.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Darling metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Feed Ingredients' should come in at $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -7.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Fuel Ingredients' to reach $124.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -24.3%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Food Ingredients' of $473.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.2% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Segment EBITDA- Food Ingredients' will reach $88.25 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $65.36 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment EBITDA- Fuel Ingredients' reaching $22.36 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $26.40 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment EBITDA- Feed Ingredients' will reach $184.01 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $191.39 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Darling here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Darling have returned -0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Currently, DAR carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>