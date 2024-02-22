We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gear Up for Light & Wonder (LNW) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Light & Wonder (LNW - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, reflecting an increase of 533.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $753.22 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.4%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Light & Wonder metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- SciPlay' to reach $203.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.7%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Gaming' reaching $482.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.1% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- iGaming' will reach $71.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.1%.
Analysts expect 'AEBITDA- Gaming' to come in at $242.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $215 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'AEBITDA- iGaming' of $25.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $19 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'AEBITDA- SciPlay' will reach $61.93 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $59 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Light & Wonder shares have witnessed a change of +5.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), LNW is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.