Is Orbia Advance (MXCHY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company to watch right now is Orbia Advance (MXCHY - Free Report) . MXCHY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.63, which compares to its industry's average of 23.18. Over the past year, MXCHY's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.45 and as low as 7.05, with a median of 9.35.
Another notable valuation metric for MXCHY is its P/B ratio of 1.28. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. MXCHY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.08. Within the past 52 weeks, MXCHY's P/B has been as high as 1.78 and as low as 1.02, with a median of 1.41.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Orbia Advance is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MXCHY feels like a great value stock at the moment.