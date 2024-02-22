We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Balchem (BCPC) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Blachem (BCPC - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Blachem is one of 236 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Blachem is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC's full-year earnings has moved 7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, BCPC has moved about 3.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have lost about 6.6% on average. This means that Blachem is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is ELEMENTIS (ELMTY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 15.7% year-to-date.
In ELEMENTIS's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 18.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Blachem belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry, a group that includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.9% so far this year, meaning that BCPC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. ELEMENTIS is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Blachem and ELEMENTIS. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.