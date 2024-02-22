We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Artivion (AORT) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Artivion (AORT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Artivion is one of 1067 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Artivion is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AORT's full-year earnings has moved 2500% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, AORT has moved about 9.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 6%. This shows that Artivion is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Boston Scientific (BSX - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.7%.
Over the past three months, Boston Scientific's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Artivion is a member of the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 91 individual companies and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.4% this year, meaning that AORT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Boston Scientific, however, belongs to the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this 96-stock industry is ranked #166. The industry has moved +6.5% so far this year.
Artivion and Boston Scientific could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.