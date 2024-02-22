We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Advantest (ATEYY) This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Advantest Corp. (ATEYY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Advantest Corp. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 621 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Advantest Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATEYY's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, ATEYY has moved about 28.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 6.1%. This means that Advantest Corp. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) . The stock is up 32.2% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Meta Platforms' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Advantest Corp. belongs to the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #212 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8.1% so far this year, so ATEYY is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Meta Platforms falls under the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 146 stocks and is ranked #74. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14%.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Advantest Corp. and Meta Platforms. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.