Everbridge (EVBG) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Everbridge (EVBG - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 26.
For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenues between $114 million and $115.5 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is currently pegged at $114.7 million, indicating a decline of 2.08% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The company’s non-GAAP loss is anticipated to be between 48 cents and 52 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings has been steady in the past 30 days at 49 cents per share.
The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 35.61%.
Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.
Factors to Consider
Everbridge’s fourth-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from robust bookings performance and an expanding product pipeline, indicating positive sales momentum.
The company's growing initiatives for securing new business opportunities, on the back of a large deal pipeline, are expected to have bolstered top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.
Everbridge's growing clientele across various end markets, on the back of ongoing collaborations with a shipping port in the Middle East, Federal Government departments, Australian banks, and international charitable organizations, is likely to have been a key growth driver for the company during the fourth quarter.
The company's robust subscription-based business models are likely to have contributed to the subscription revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter.
However, weakening non-subscription revenues are expected to have hurt EVBG’s results in the to-be-reported quarter.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Everbridge has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3, currently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
