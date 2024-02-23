Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Floor & Dcor (FND) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Floor & Dcor (FND - Free Report) reported $1.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing no change year over year. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27, the EPS surprise was +25.93%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Floor & Dcor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales: -9.4% versus -13.4% estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Warehouse stores - Total: 221 compared to the 224 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Warehouse stores - Opened: 14 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 15.
Shares of Floor & Dcor have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

