What's in Store for Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) in Q4 Earnings?
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 27, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.1% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
Pinnacle West Capital’s fourth-quarter revenues are expected to have benefited from retail customer growth and an increase in electricity sales, owing to strong growth in the Arizona region. Increased contribution from Transmission is also expected to have boosted revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.
However, planned outage in the fourth quarter might have resulted in higher operations and maintenance expenses. Still-high interest rates and increased depreciation and amortization must have offset some positives in the to-be-reported quarter.
Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 10 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 52.4%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.01 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 0.5%.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Pinnacle West Capital this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation price-eps-surprise | Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -93.56%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Pinnacle West Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
