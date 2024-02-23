Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of
Otis Worldwide (? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 3.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $92.93 in the previous session. Otis Worldwide has gained 3.3% since the start of the year compared to the 5.2% move for the Zacks Construction sector and the 8.6% return for the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. OTIS Quick Quote OTIS - Free Report) What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on January 31, 2024, Otis Worldwide reported EPS of $0.87 versus consensus estimate of $0.85.
For the current fiscal year, Otis Worldwide is expected to post earnings of $3.87 per share on $14.71 billion in revenues. This represents a 9.32% change in EPS on a 3.52% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.28 per share on $15.42 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 10.81% and 4.82%, respectively.
Valuation Metrics
Otis Worldwide may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
Otis Worldwide has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 23.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 18.8X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 22.5X versus its peer group's average of 14.4X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Otis Worldwide currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Otis Worldwide fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Otis Worldwide shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.
How Does OTIS Stack Up to the Competition?
Shares of OTIS have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is
Masco Corporation (. MAS has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of D. MAS Quick Quote MAS - Free Report)
Earnings were strong last quarter. Masco Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 25.76%, and for the current fiscal year, MAS is expected to post earnings of $4.10 per share on revenue of $8.01 billion.
Shares of Masco Corporation have gained 10.6% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 18.12X and a P/CF of 16.33X.
The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is in the top 6% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for OTIS and MAS, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.
