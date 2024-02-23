Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Dun & Bradstreet (DNB - Free Report) reported revenue of $630.4 million, up 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.32, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $623.21 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30, the EPS surprise was +6.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dun & Bradstreet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- North America: $456.80 million versus $453.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.
  • Revenue- North America- Finance & Risk: $241.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $243.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.
  • Revenue- North America- Sales & Marketing: $215.40 million versus $209.60 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.
  • Revenue- International- Finance & Risk: $116.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $113.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.8%.
  • Revenue- International- Sales & Marketing: $57.20 million versus $56.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.
  • Revenue- International: $173.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $171.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.
  • Revenue- Sales & Marketing: $272.60 million compared to the $267.86 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Finance & Risk: $357.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $356.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.
Shares of Dun & Bradstreet have returned -10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

